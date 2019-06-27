Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Five injured in clash between Punjab University students

37 mins ago
 

Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of students at Punjab University Wednesday afternoon. 

The fight erupted near hostel number 18 between members of the Islami Jamiyat and Punjabi Student Council. The Islami Jamiyat members had raised reservations over the Punjabi Student Council inviting an unrelated person to the university.

Related: Man gets beaten up by students at Punjab University for sitting with his wife

 The two groups attacked one another with sticks. The police and security officials intervened after which the students dispersed.

The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital.

The university administration has filed a complaint at the Muslim Town police station against ‘extremist elements’ on its premises.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
