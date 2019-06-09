HOME > Local

Fire at Multan’s Qasimpur Grid Station extinguished

39 mins ago
The cause hasn't been determined yet  





A fire that broke out at a grid station in Multan was extinguished after three hours. 

The fire broke out on Sunday morning in Qasimpur Colony.

Eleven fire brigade vehicles were called to the scene to control the fire.

The cause hasn't been determined yet.

