Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 5 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
PML-N workers celebrate Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore arrival
PIA offloads 37 passengers after woman mistakenly opens emergency exit
Firdous Ashiq Awan serves Rana Sanaullah Rs2b defamation notice
No space for welfare organisations, ambulances on Karachi’s footpaths
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Fire at Multan’s Qasimpur Grid Station extinguished
Rashid Hameed
39 mins ago
The cause hasn't been determined yet
A fire that broke out at a grid station in Multan was extinguished after three hours.
The fire broke out on Sunday morning in Qasimpur Colony.
Eleven fire brigade vehicles were called to the scene to control the fire.
The cause hasn't been determined yet.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Fire
Multan
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
RELATED STORIES
Three killed in firing in Multan’s Jalalpur
11 mins ago
11 mins ago
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
5 days ago
5 days ago
WATCH: Fire erupts in Peshawar’s Nothia market
5 days ago
5 days ago
multan, fire
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.