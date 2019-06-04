Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused

Six fire trucks took part in the operation

Six fire trucks took part in the operation.According to the fire department, the fire erupted at 1:40pm. At first, two fire trucks were sent to the shopping centre but more came after they failed to control the blaze.The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained.No loss of life was reported as the shopping plaza was closed. It was reported that shops open after 2pm on Tariq Road because of Ramazan.