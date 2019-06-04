Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 29 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
TRENDING NOW
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
S. Shahnawaz Ali
13 mins ago
Six fire trucks took part in the operation
The fire which erupted Tuesday afternoon at Madina Mall on Karachi's Tariq Road has been doused.
Six fire trucks took part in the operation.
According to the fire department, the fire erupted at 1:40pm. At first, two fire trucks were sent to the shopping centre but more came after they failed to control the blaze.
Related: WATCH: Fire erupts in Peshawar’s Nothia market
The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained.
No loss of life was reported as the shopping plaza was closed. It was reported that shops open after 2pm on Tariq Road because of Ramazan.
TOPICS:
Fire
Karachi
tariq road
Tariq Road, Karachi, fire
