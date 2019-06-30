FIR registered in murder of ANP Peshawar president

An FIR was lodged on Sunday at the Gul Bahar police station in Peshawar over the murder of ANP Peshawar president Sartaj Khan.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of his brother Shamsul Taj against unidentified suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khan was shot dead in the Gulbahar area of Peshawar Saturday afternoon. He is from Charsadda and was elected the ANP’s Peshawar city president.

Related: ANP local leader shot dead in Peshawar’s Gulbahar

Peshawar Operations SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi said it seems like it was a case of targeted killing. He said Khan was sitting in the car at the time of the attack and his assailants did not steal his phone or wallet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.