Sunday, June 30, 2019  | 26 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

FIR registered in murder of ANP Peshawar president

2 hours ago
 

An FIR was lodged on Sunday at the Gul Bahar police station in Peshawar over the murder of ANP Peshawar president Sartaj Khan.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of his brother Shamsul Taj against unidentified suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khan was shot dead in the Gulbahar area of Peshawar Saturday afternoon. He is from Charsadda and was elected the ANP’s Peshawar city president.

Related: ANP local leader shot dead in Peshawar’s Gulbahar 

Peshawar Operations SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi said it seems like it was a case of targeted killing. He said Khan was sitting in the car at the time of the attack and his assailants did not steal his phone or wallet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ANP Peshawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
ANP, Peshawar, sartaj khan, gul bahar, murder, fir,
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Lahore's pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
Lahore’s pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.