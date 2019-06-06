FIR registered in Jalalpur firing case

An FIR has been registered over the Jalalpur firing incident which claimed the lives of 10 people on the first day of Eid.

Funeral prayers for seven of the deceased were offered on Thursday.

Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eidul Fitr prayers, killing at least 10 people and injuring 13 others.

The deceased and injured were initially shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where nine of the injured were later moved to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

A notorious robber identified as Kala Jaffer and his son were among those killed in the gun battle.

The FIR has been registered against 18 people, five of whom are unidentified, at the Saddar police station.

Punjab IG Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz expressed anger over the firing incident and has summong the Jalalpur DSP to provide an explanation.

He has also directed the CPO, SSP operations, Multan Saddar SP to submit their replies.

He asked what the Multan RPO had done till now to investigate the incident, giving an ultimatum to arrest the culprits within the next 48 hours.

