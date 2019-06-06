HOME > Local

FIR registered in Jalalpur firing case

4 hours ago

An FIR has been registered over the Jalalpur firing incident which claimed the lives of 10 people on the first day of Eid.

Funeral prayers for seven of the deceased were offered on Thursday.

Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eidul Fitr prayers, killing at least 10 people and injuring 13 others.

The deceased and injured were initially shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where nine of the injured were later moved to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

A notorious robber identified as Kala Jaffer and his son were among those killed in the gun battle.

Related: 10 killed, 13 injured in Multan firing over land dispute

The FIR has been registered against 18 people, five of whom are unidentified, at the Saddar police station.

Punjab IG Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz expressed anger over the firing incident and has summong the Jalalpur DSP to provide an explanation.

He has also directed the CPO, SSP operations, Multan Saddar SP to submit their replies.

He asked what the Multan RPO had done till now to investigate the incident, giving an ultimatum to arrest the culprits within the next 48 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
firing jalalpur Punjab


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
opinion
2 days ago
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
opinion
7 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.