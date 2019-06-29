FIR registered against PML-N MPA for raping his underage maid

A case was registered on Friday against PML-N MPA Tahir Jamil, his sons Afaq and Saad and wife Bano at Faisalabad’s Batala Colony police station for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The girl worked as a maid at Jamil’s house. Her father registered the case under sections 376 (rape) and 377B (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 34 (unauthorised custody) of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act, 2004.

Section 376 is punishable by death or a 10 to 25 year jail sentence. It also comes with a fine. Section 377B is punishable by life imprisonment , or with imprisonment of either description for a term of between two and 10 years with a fine.

Section 34 is punishable by a jail term between three months and five years and a fine between Rs10,000 and Rs100,000.

Fourteen-year-old had been working at Jamil’s house in Faisalabad’s Al Masoom Town for the past six months. Her father said she returned to their home in Shoukat Abad Samundri on Tuesday with her bag of clothes. She told her father she was raped twice by Jamil a few months ago and Afaq and Saad molested her. She also said Baano and Jamil’s sons beat her up.

The young woman told her father a few days ago about the sexual assault because she was threatened by the family not to tell anyone, otherwise she would be beaten more.

The young woman’s father was pressured not to register a case against Jamil and remain quiet.

Because the rapes occurred a few months ago, the medico-legal officer was not able to confirm the rape. The police are awaiting the results of a forensic report.

No arrests have been made yet.

