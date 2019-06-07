HOME > Local

FIR registered after four people killed

14 mins ago

The police registered on Friday in a case pertaining to the murder of four people in Quetta. 

The case has been lodged at Shaheed Khaliq Dad police station by SHO Asif Ghafoor.

According to the police, the four people belonged to Afghanistan.

The initial report revealed that the man and the children were shot once, while the woman had received two bullets wounds.

The police are investigating the case from different angles.

