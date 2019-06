An FIA official was arrested on Friday by Islamabad’s Airport Security Force (ASF) for smuggling narcotics.

The ASF seized 772 grams of crystal, ice and heroin from his possession.

He was taken into custody and an investigation has been started against him.

Related: Faisalabad man held for smuggling 4,500 live bullets from US

He was deployed at the departures section.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.