HOME > Money

FBR to take action against exporters involved in mis-declaration  

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi has issued directions to take action against exporters involved in damaging the economy by under or over-invoicing.

It has been decided to identify the extent of the mis-declarations so suspected items or sectors can be singled out, said FBR.

FBR will categorise exporters on the basis of risk profiling by segregating compliant exporters from those engaged in mis-invoicing, it added.

Accordingly, the Customs operations wing has tasked the Customs valuation director-general to submit a report over the matter.

It has been further directed to develop a risk-based system to intercept this trend without compromising export facilitation. Punitive action shall be taken against unscrupulous exporters under the proposed Section 32C of the Customs Act, 1969 and its allied laws.

This initiative comes in the backdrop of reports indicating mis-invoicing in exports, which includes under-invoicing resulting in a loss of remittances of foreign exchange and over-invoicing used to transfer excessive funds abroad.

Mis-invoicing can also be used as a mechanism for trade-based money laundering. One of the suspected methods used in under-invoicing in exports is through the medium of port cargo.

Export cargoes are mis-declared by under-invoicing the values of export commodities and shipped via a port where new declarations with actual values are re-shipped for a final destination. As a consequence, a lesser amount of foreign exchange is remitted to Pakistan and a major portion of export proceeds are retained in the other country.​

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
exporters fbr
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.