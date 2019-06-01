HOME > News

FBR to launch crackdown against Karachi beauty parlours

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be taking action against more than 500 beauty parlours and salons in Karachi for being involved in tax evasion.

According to a notification issued on May 30, it has been stated that hundreds of famous beauty parlours and salons of Karachi did not pay a single penny in income tax, while some beauty parlours show less income to avoid paying tax.

Related: Shabbar Zaidi’s appointment as FBR chairperson challenged in court

Hyderabad’s Regional Tax Office II Madad Ali Bhatti has said that some beauty parlours serving in Karachi are earning millions of rupees daily.

First stage notices will be sent to them asking to clear outstanding dues at the earliest to avoid further action. Any parlour failing to clear the outstanding dues will be facing legal action after Eid.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
fbr Karachi Tax


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
No loadshedding in Karachi on Eid: KE
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Sindh police opens IT lab in Karachi’s Malir
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Smoking is going to get more expensive in Pakistan
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
Karachi commissioner orders inquiry against contractors overcharging for parking
Karachi commissioner orders inquiry against contractors overcharging for parking
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.