FBR to launch crackdown against Karachi beauty parlours

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be taking action against more than 500 beauty parlours and salons in Karachi for being involved in tax evasion.

According to a notification issued on May 30, it has been stated that hundreds of famous beauty parlours and salons of Karachi did not pay a single penny in income tax, while some beauty parlours show less income to avoid paying tax.

Hyderabad’s Regional Tax Office II Madad Ali Bhatti has said that some beauty parlours serving in Karachi are earning millions of rupees daily.

First stage notices will be sent to them asking to clear outstanding dues at the earliest to avoid further action. Any parlour failing to clear the outstanding dues will be facing legal action after Eid.

