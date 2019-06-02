Fawad Chaudhry is not aware of many decisions: Zulfi Bukhari

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry is very busy in his laboratory and he doesn’t know about a lot of decisions, said Zulfi Bukhari. The PM’s special envoy for overseas Pakistanis remarked that there are no political weaknesses in the decisions being made by PM Imran Khan.

In an interview on Saturday, Bukhari said that the former information minister’s portfolio was changed because he wasn’t fully meeting the requirements of the portfolio.

“PM Khan takes his own decisions,” he said. Imran Khan doesn’t even need to speak to the cabinet, he does take advice from others when taking any decision. “The right to take any decision lies with him solely.”

The process of accountability will not stop, remarked Bukhari. “It won’t happen that [former president] Asif Ali Zardari will be sentenced while [former PM] Nawaz Sharif will be given a clean chit,” he added.

