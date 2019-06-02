HOME > Politics

Fawad Chaudhry is not aware of many decisions: Zulfi Bukhari

32 mins ago

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry is very busy in his laboratory and he doesn’t know about a lot of decisions, said Zulfi Bukhari. The PM’s special envoy for overseas Pakistanis remarked that there are no political weaknesses in the decisions being made by PM Imran Khan. 

In an interview on Saturday, Bukhari said that the former information minister’s portfolio was changed because he wasn’t fully meeting the requirements of the portfolio.

Related: Cold war between elected and non-elected people: Fawad Chaudhry

“PM Khan takes his own decisions,” he said. Imran Khan doesn’t even need to speak to the cabinet, he does take advice from others when taking any decision. “The right to take any decision lies with him solely.”

The process of accountability will not stop, remarked Bukhari. “It won’t happen that [former president] Asif Ali Zardari will be sentenced while [former PM] Nawaz Sharif will be given a clean chit,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fawad chaudhry PTI Zulfi Bukhari


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Zulfi Bukhari, PM Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, PTI, government, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.