Fawad Chaudhry critical of KP’s decision to celebrate Eid today

38 mins ago

 

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry is quite critical of the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to celebrate Eidul Fitr before the rest of the country. 

He termed it to be an “inappropriate decision”. Chaudhry said that people can celebrate Eid whenever they want but it should not be based on lies. It wasn’t possible for the moon to be sighted last night, he claimed. “You can’t celebrate a religious festival on the basis of a lie,” he remarked.

Related: Pakistan and Ramazan: one country, two moons

It is shameful that lies have been endorsed by a government. He advised the governments to refrain from becoming part of local fights.

He assured that the problems pertaining to moon sighting will be resolved soon. “We want people to be held accountable for their actions,” he added.

Related: KP celebrates Eid as the rest of Pakistan fasts

On May 26, Chaudhry made good on his promise to create Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar and presented it alongside an online moon sighting portal. Through the online portal (which comprises both a website and mobile application), people will be able to see where the moon is over their territory. By launching this calendar, we are eliminating the uncertainty that always prevailed in Pakistan around Eid, he announced.

The five-year calendar has already set the dates for Eidul Fitr. According to it, this year’s Eid will be on June 5. The next five Eids are May 24, 2020, May 14, 2021, May 3, 2022, April 22, 2023 and April 10, 2024.

