Fawad Chaudhry announces dates for Eidul Azha, Muharram

2 hours ago

After announcing the dates for Eidul Fitr, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed the dates for Eidul Azha and Muharram too now as per his moon sighting application.

He took to Twitter to announce that Eidul Azha will be on August 12 and the Islamic month of Muharram will start from December 1.

On May 26, Fawad Chaudhry launched Pakistan’s first moon sighting website. Following the launch of Pakistan’s first official moon sighting website, Chaudhry announced on May 30 the availability of a mobile application that displays the various phases of and other real-time information about the moon.

 

The app, called ‘The Ruet’, is available on Google Play Store.

TOPICS:
eid fawad chaudhry moon


