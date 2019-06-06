Fawad Chaudhry announces dates for Eidul Azha, Muharram

After announcing the dates for Eidul Fitr, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed the dates for Eidul Azha and Muharram too now as per his moon sighting application.

He took to Twitter to announce that Eidul Azha will be on August 12 and the Islamic month of Muharram will start from December 1.

چلئے اب اس عید کی بحث ختم ، اب اگلے دو اہم اسلامی دن یعنی عید الاضحیٰ اور محرم کب ہیں ، ھجری کیلنڈر کے مطابق عید الا ضحیٰ سوموار 12 اگست 2019 اور محرم یکم ستمبر 2019 بروز اتوار کو ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 6, 2019

On May 26, Fawad Chaudhry launched Pakistan’s first moon sighting website. Following the launch of Pakistan’s first official moon sighting website, Chaudhry announced on May 30 the availability of a mobile application that displays the various phases of and other real-time information about the moon.

*Step 1:* Download app *Step 2:* Select City and Month (Shawal) *Step 3* Go to Navigation part and click on Search 🔎 option *Step 4* Write Moon *Step 5* Move your phone towards the direction of moon shown in App *You will find the moon right there* — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 4, 2019

The app, called ‘The Ruet’, is available on Google Play Store.

