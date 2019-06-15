HOME > News

Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim on the face

June 16, 2019

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, has admitted that he slapped Bol News anchor Sami Ibrahim on his face.

According to BBC Urdu, Ibrahim and Chaudhry came face to face at a wedding Thursday night in Faisalabad.

The minister told BBC Urdu that he slapped Ibrahim on his face after he got angry. Chaudhry said that he made a new advertisement policy when he was the minister for information and divided the channels into A, B, C and D categories on the basis of channel ratings.

Ibrahim, he said, approached him and asked him to put his channel into category A and asked for an adjustment of Rs20 million.

Chaudhry said that Ibrahim ran a campaign against him and tried to blackmail him when he [Chaudhry] declined to accept the request.

However, Ibrahim said that he was sitting with PTI MNA Farrukh Habib, FIA DG Bashir Memon, journalists Rauf Klasra and Arshad Sharif last night at a wedding when he heard someone using abusive language.

He claimed that Chaudhry slapped him on his face without saying a word. The anchorperson claimed that his glasses fell on the ground but he didn’t respond to Chaudhry.

Ibrahim said that he had approached local police to file an FIR against Chaudhry but police told him that immediate action can’t be taken on his application.

The anchorperson said that he never asked for Rs20 million.

He claimed that he had evidence that the science and technology minister is conspiring against the government but the minister responded with a slap on his face instead of responding to the reports on screen.

 
