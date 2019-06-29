Father wants Islamabad teacher arrested for torturing six-year-old

A man approached on Saturday the Sihala police station against his six-year-old son’s school teacher in Islamabad.

In his application, Fayaz, the kid’s father, said that the teacher brutally tortured his son with a plastic pipe.

He said that his son, who is a student of a Montessori, was crying when he came returned home.

The police have started an investigation and are on the lookout for the suspect.

The case comes a day after Rawalpindi police arrested a seminary teacher after a video of him hanging a student upside down went viral on social media.

Footage of the incident showed the seminary teacher, identified as Noor Mohammad, beating up a student while the student hung upside down.

New Town ASP Ziauddin said that the seminary student was from Mansehra.

Mufti Nasir Mahmood is the principal of the seminary where students learn the Quran. The mufti’s name, according to ASP Ziauddin, is on the Fourth Schedule.

