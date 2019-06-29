Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Father wants Islamabad teacher arrested for torturing six-year-old

3 hours ago
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A man approached on Saturday the Sihala police station against his six-year-old son’s school teacher in Islamabad.

In his application, Fayaz, the kid’s father, said that the teacher brutally tortured his son with a plastic pipe.

He said that his son, who is a student of a Montessori, was crying when he came returned home.

The police have started an investigation and are on the lookout for the suspect.

The case comes a day after Rawalpindi police arrested a seminary teacher after a video of him hanging a student upside down went viral on social media.

Footage of the incident showed the seminary teacher, identified as Noor Mohammad, beating up a student while the student hung upside down.

New Town ASP Ziauddin said that the seminary student was from Mansehra.

Mufti Nasir Mahmood is the principal of the seminary where students learn the Quran. The mufti’s name, according to ASP Ziauddin, is on the Fourth Schedule.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad kid
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Kid, Torture, Assault
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Lahore's pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
Lahore’s pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.