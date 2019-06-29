Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Faryal Talpur says she has no shares in Zardari Group

June 30, 2019
 

Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur, who is the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, has said that she has no shared in Zardari Group. NAB has said that payment was made to the company’s bank account through fake accounts. The bureau has even arrested her in the case and accused her of being one of its shareholders. 

Talpur was recording her statement in the case on Saturday.

Related: NAB arrests MPA Faryal Talpur over corruption charges

She said that she is not related to the three men, Nasir Abidullah, Younus Kidwai, and Hussain Lawai, against whom an FIR has been registered too for embezzling funds worth Rs4.4 billion.

She was asked who paid her for sugar cane and which mill made the payment. She said that she was paid for sugar canes but didn’t know the amount was paid through fake accounts, adding that Abdul Ghai Majeed,  son of Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, made the payment.

NAB then asked if she accepts taking Rs30 million and then passing the amount to Owais Muzzaffar. She said that a man named, Abu Bakr Zardari, had written a cheque to Owais Muzaffar.

She is currently in NAB’s custody.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fake accounts case faryal talpur NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Faryal Talpur, NAB, corruption, Zardari, fake accounts case
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Lahore's pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
Lahore’s pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.