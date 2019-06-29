Faryal Talpur says she has no shares in Zardari Group

Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur, who is the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, has said that she has no shared in Zardari Group. NAB has said that payment was made to the company’s bank account through fake accounts. The bureau has even arrested her in the case and accused her of being one of its shareholders.

Talpur was recording her statement in the case on Saturday.

Related: NAB arrests MPA Faryal Talpur over corruption charges

She said that she is not related to the three men, Nasir Abidullah, Younus Kidwai, and Hussain Lawai, against whom an FIR has been registered too for embezzling funds worth Rs4.4 billion.

She was asked who paid her for sugar cane and which mill made the payment. She said that she was paid for sugar canes but didn’t know the amount was paid through fake accounts, adding that Abdul Ghai Majeed, son of Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, made the payment.

NAB then asked if she accepts taking Rs30 million and then passing the amount to Owais Muzzaffar. She said that a man named, Abu Bakr Zardari, had written a cheque to Owais Muzaffar.

She is currently in NAB’s custody.

