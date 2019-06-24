Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Faryal Talpur reaches Karachi to attend assembly session

2 hours ago
 

A National Accountability Bureau team shifted PPP leader Faryal Talpur to Karachi on Monday.

Zardari House has been declared a sub-jail. She has reportedly been shifted to attend an upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly.

Talpur has been taken to Zardari House from the airport. She was travelling from Islamabad.

Earlier today, an accountability court in Islamabad granted NAB a 14-day physical remand of the PPP leader to investigate a corruption case.

Talpur, the sister of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, is nominated in a fake accounts case that is being probed by NAB. She was arrested by NAB on June 14 for alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
faryal talpur Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.