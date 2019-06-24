Faryal Talpur reaches Karachi to attend assembly session

A National Accountability Bureau team shifted PPP leader Faryal Talpur to Karachi on Monday.

Zardari House has been declared a sub-jail. She has reportedly been shifted to attend an upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly.

Talpur has been taken to Zardari House from the airport. She was travelling from Islamabad.

Earlier today, an accountability court in Islamabad granted NAB a 14-day physical remand of the PPP leader to investigate a corruption case.

Talpur, the sister of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, is nominated in a fake accounts case that is being probed by NAB. She was arrested by NAB on June 14 for alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

