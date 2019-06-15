Faryal Talpur to be presented before Islamabad court today

PPP MPA Faryal Talpur will be presented before an Islamabad accountability court today (Saturday) as NAB seeks her remand in a money laundering case.

She was arrested on Friday.

A medical examination conducted by a PIMS medical board showed that her blood pressure and sugar levels were normal.

The arrest warrants were issued by NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday night.

She has been placed under house arrest. She was living at her residence in Islamabad’s F-8 and it has now been declared a sub-jail. Some analysts suggest that she has been placed under house arrest because of NAB’s recent policy not to arrest women named in corruption references. The bureau had instead decided to send questionnaires to the women they wanted to investigate. Keeping in line with this policy, questionnaires were sent to the wife and daughters of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif.

On June 10, NAB arrested Talpur’s brother former president Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case after the Islamabad High Court did not extend his bail in the case.

The FIR for the case was filed in Karachi. A banking court was hearing it but it was transferred to NAB Islamabad after the Supreme Court handed over the fake accounts case. The investigation is still in the inquiry stage. It pertains to NAB’s claims that a company owned by Zardari and Talpur received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

