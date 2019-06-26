Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Family say Qambar-Shahdadkot woman shot dead by brother-in-law

1 hour ago
 

A woman died on Monday evening in Sindh’s Qambar-Shahdadkot and the police are still investigating whether she was murdered or if she committed suicide.

Her mother registered a case against the woman’s brother-in-law. She said her daughter was shot dead due to a family conflict.

However, her in-laws claim that she committed suicide.

Related: Islamabad man arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old stepdaughter

She died at Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana. She was taken there after being injured.

