Prime Minister’s Office has taken notice of a fake appointment letter issued in its name.

The letter, which was reportedly issued on June 10, requests the FIA to appoint a person as an inspector for its cyber crime cell.

An immediate investigation has been ordered too.

The FIA has been given a week to prepare a report and submit it to the PM Office.

