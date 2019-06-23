Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Faisalabad wants jail term for people who litter

41 mins ago
 

Photo: Faisalabad Waste Management Company/Facebook

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company wants jail term for people who continue to litter despite being warned before.

It is taking measures to ensure that offenders are imprisoned for three months.

The company has decided to take strict action against the menace. It has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on 400 people in a month.

The government organisation wants people to ensure that its streets, markets, parks, and roads are free of the trash.

Operational Manager Aijaz said that people were first given a verbal warning then a notice was sent to them. Now, a fine will be imposed on them, he said.

Faisalabad trash
 
