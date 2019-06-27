Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Faisalabad man held for smuggling 4,500 live bullets from US

37 mins ago
 

Customs officials arrested on Thursday a man for allegedly smuggling over 4,500 live rounds from the United States.

They seized three suspicious bags at the Lahore airport on Wednesday. The live bullets were found inside it.

Investigation into the matter revealed that the bags belonged to a Faisalabad resident, Mohsin Nawaz, who reached Lahore via an international airline. Customs officials said they had apprehended him.

The suspect, during interrogation, claimed to be an international shooting player. He said he had brought the rounds for the sake of practice.

A case has been registered against him. Further investigation is under way.

