HOME > News

Ex-Sindh IG Ghulam Jamali granted bail in illegal appointment case

48 mins ago

Photo: Sindh Police/Facebook

The Supreme Court approved on Wednesday the bail of former Sindh IG Ghulam Haider Jamali in an illegal appointment case. 

His lawyer, Latif Khosa, told the court that Jamali did not approve the appointment of any constable. He did not issue any such order, the lawyer said.

The NAB lawyer said that the bureau has completed its investigation in the case and a reference has been filed against the former Sindh police chief. The bureau said that it doesn’t need to arrest him as yet, after which the bail was approved.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the court verdict wasn’t necessary after the remarks made by the NAB lawyer.

Jamali’s arrest warrants issued by a trial court have been nullified too.

The accountability bureau has accused Jamali of approving the illegal appointment of 4,748 people in Sindh police from 2012 to 2015. Seventy officers are being investigated.

Jamali was removed as the Sindh IG after the Supreme Court ordered NAB to investigate the bogus recruitments and well as unjust disbursement of investigative funds. He even accepted before the top court that 5,000 out of the 12,000 appointments made in the Sindh police were illegal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
GHULAM HAIDER JAMALI llegal Appointment Case Supreme Court
 
