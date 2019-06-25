Ex-PM Gilani to be indicted in illegal ad tenders reference

An accountability court hearing a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to illegally issuing tenders of government advertisements has decided to indict him, it emerged Tuesday.

Ex-premier Gilani, Farooq Awan and three others are accused of causing losses worth several millions of rupees to the national exchequer by illegally granting contracts during the former Pakistan Peoples Party-led government’s tenure.

The court has set July 2 as the indictment date. All accused have been provided copies of the reference and summoned to the next hearing.

Gilani, a senior member of the PPP, was elected as the prime minister on March 25, 2008. He was declared ineligible by the Supreme Court on April 12, 2012, leading to his departure from office.

