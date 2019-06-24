Ex-ISI DG Asad Durrani files contempt case against interior secretary

Former ISI director-general Asad Durrani has filed a contempt case against the interior secretary for failing to follow court orders in a petition seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List.

He filed a petition against Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

On February 27, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had given the secretary a month to make a decision on the removal of his name from the no-fly list, the petition says. He was supposed to make a decision by March 27 but he didn’t, it adds.

Related: Former ISI DG Asad Durrani challenges his name being put on the ECL

Contempt proceedings should be initiated against the secretary for failing to follow the orders, according to the petition.

Durrani’s name was put on the ECL on May 29, 2018 following the Pakistan Army’s request to impose a travel ban on him. The decision was taken a day after Durrani visited GHQ to explain his stance on his controversial book The Spy Chronicles. The book was co-authored by Durrani and former chief of Indian spy agency RAW Amarjit Singh Dulat.

On February 22, 2018 ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that Durrani was found guilty of violating the military code of conduct. A court of inquiry was also ordered against him.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.