HOME > Politics

Enjoy the suspense: Bilawal on possible removal of Senate chairperson

19 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chose not to comment when a reporter asked him about the names that the opposition parties are considering for the slot of Senate chairperson.

“You will just have to enjoy the suspense,” the PPP leader told reporters on Thursday.

Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was also questioned by a reporter over a possible move to de-seat him, to which he responded, “I am not afraid at all.”

Leaders of the opposition parties, in a multi-party conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, had reached a consensus to remove Sanjrani.

For the last few weeks, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been lobbying to get Sanjrani removed from the Senate’s chairmanship.

In a press conference on June 19, Maryam had confirmed that Bilawal and her were discussing a change in the Senate chairmanship.

When asked if Bilawal really wants to remove Sanjrani, who had the support of the PPP during the election, Maryam said, “If Bilawal has realised that it was a mistake and he wants to rectify it, then it’s a good thing.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
bilawal bhutto zardari Sadiq Sanjrani
 
