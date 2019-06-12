HOME > Election

Election in KP’s merged districts postponed till July 20

5 hours ago

The election in 16 constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts has been postponed till July 20. They were initially scheduled for July 2. 

The Election Commission postponed them on the request of the KP government. The request was because of the security situation in the area.

On June 9, the KP home department wrote to the ECP secretary and said the situation in the merged districts wasn’t alright. It cited foreign conspiracies and the possibility of attacks on political leadership.

The tribal areas were merged with KP on May 31, 2018.

