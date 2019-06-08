‘Either you stand with Dawar and Wazir or the state’

Firdous Ashiq Awan tells the opposition to pick a side

Speaking to the media on Saturday, she believed that if the operation in Waziristan had continued, four soldiers would not have been killed there.She linked their deaths to the skirmish between the army at PTM supporters at the Kharqamar check post on May 26.Awan said the opposition’s politics on the matter will make them answerable to the public. She also said that by siding with Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, two MNAs who were arrested following the skirmish and whom the ISPR has said led the PTM group, the opposition is weakening the state.Calling the opposition ignorant, she said they must decide who they will side with, Dawar and Wazir or the state.