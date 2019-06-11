HOME > Local

Eight killed as vans collide with a truck in Attock

8 mins ago

Eight people were killed and 24 injured as two vans collided with a truck on Attock’s Rawalpindi Road Monday morning.

A six-month-old child and a woman are among the deceased. The injured have been shifted to a tehsil hospital in Fateh Jang. Four critically injured have been shifted to Rawalpindi.

Four people died on the sport, while four others died after reaching the hospital.

An eyewitness said that the two vans were racing when they collided with a truck coming from the other side. “Accidents occur every day on this road, but no one has done anything about it,” he remarked.

The police have arrested the driver of the trailer and seized the vehicle.

