Eid will be hot and dry

22 mins ago

Karachiites covered their heads with wet towels during a heatwave in Karachi. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during Eidul Fitr. 

Eid holidays will be from June 4 to June 7.

According to the Met office, temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days with the first week of June expected to be hot due to continental air which will prevail over most parts of the country.

After June 15, the temperature is expected to come down with the start of rainfall at the beginning of July.

Normal temperatures are expected in northern areas while some areas of the country could face acute weather conditions.

PMD has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, with dust-thunderstorm and rain in isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar and Bannu during the next 24 hours.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to stay warm and humid for the next three days with temperatures remaining between 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius.

