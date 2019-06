The KP government decided on Monday that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Tuesday (June 4) in the province, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said.

“Masjid Qasim Ali Khan received over 112 testimonies [of moon sighting],” Yousafzai said. “The provincial government also received testimonies from various parts of the province.”

KP chief minister and governor will celebrate Eid in Peshawar, he said. “KP chief minister wants the whole province to celebrate Eid together.”