ECP summons PML-N’s reply on petition seeking Maryam’s disqualification

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned a reply from the PML-N on a petition seeking to remove Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a vice-president of the party.

During Monday’s hearing, Maryam’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah and the PML-N lawyer Jahangir Jadoon asked for copies of the petition filed by the PTI. Jadoon said they can’t submit a reply until they receive copies of the petition and documentation submitted by the PTI.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, directed the PTI lawyer, Hassan Maan, to send copies of the petition to both parties.

The hearing was adjourned till June 25.

The petition against Maryam was filed by PTI MNAs Maleeka Bukhari, Farrukh Habib and Javeria Zafar on May 9.

They say her May 4 appointment as PML-N vice-president is against the law because she has been convicted of a crime. She was sentenced to seven years in prison for abetting her father Nawaz Sharif after she was found “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” by an accountability court in July 2018.

The application stated that Maryam’s appointment as the party’s vice-president was in violation of the Constitution because she was disqualified and can’t hold any political or public office.

