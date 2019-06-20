Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
ECP issues show-cause notice to PM for violating election rules

20 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on Thursday a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the rules of the upcoming by-elections in Ghotki’s NA-205. 

A complaint has been filed by Abdul Bari Pitafi, who is contesting the by-election. He said that the premier has violated Paragraph 17 of the rules issued by the electoral body for the by-election. The said paragraph bars the president, prime minister, Senate chairman and deputy chairman, MNAs, MPAs, the National Assembly speaker, governors, chief ministers, mayors and ministers from participating in the election campaign in “any manner whatsoever”.

The prime minister travelled to Ghotki for a one-day visit on June 19.

The complainant said that PM Khan shouldn’t have done this as he was aware of the schedule for the by-poll.

Related: ECP issues notices to Pakistan’s three biggest political parties

The electoral body has asked the premier to submit a reply within a week.

The by-election has been scheduled for July 18. The constituency fell vacant last month following the death of Narcotics Control Minister Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar. He died of a heart attack.

The PM also visited Mahar’s family during the Ghotki trip. He met the deceased’s brothers Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, and son Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar.

 

