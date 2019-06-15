HOME > News

ECP issues notices to Pakistan’s three biggest political parties

2 hours ago

The Election Commission of Pakistan has sent notices to Pakistan’s three biggest political parties, the PTI, PPP and PML-N, for foreign funding and funding from illegal sources.

It has directed all three parties to appear before its scrutiny committee by June 20.

It issued the notices to the PPP and PML-N on a petition filed by Farrukh Habib, a PTI MNA, while the PTI was issued a notice on a petition filed by Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the party.

In October 2017, the ECP directed the PTI to scrutinize its own party accounts in the party funding case.

TOPICS:
ECP PML-N PPP PTI
 
