ECP bars KP from implementing rozgar scheme in merged districts

The Election Commission of Pakistan has barred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from implementing the “Insaf Rozgar Scheme” in the merged districts.

According to a spokesperson for the ECP, the elections are going to be held in the tribal districts for the first time after their merger with the KP province.

The ECP has instructed the provincial government not to distribute funds among the youth in the tribal districts.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, elections for provincial assembly seats of the tribal districts will be held on July 20.

The ECP had also issued show-cause notices to PM Imran Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Fehmida Mirza and Muhammad Mian Soomro for visiting Ghotki before a by-election in NA-205.

