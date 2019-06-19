Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Each district to have gender-based violence, children courts: CJP

8 mins ago

File photo

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced on Wednesday that gender-based violence and children courts will be established in every district of the country.

“In every district of the country, we will have gender based courts,” the top judge said at an event in Islamabad. “The atmosphere of these courts will be different from other courts.”

Speaking about the children courts, Justice Khosa said that they will not look like courts but homes, to make children feel comfortable so they can share their problems.

He said that they are planning to launch model civil, family, rent and magistrate courts.

The model courts, which started functioning in April, have heard and decided over 5,000 murder and narcotics cases in the last 48 days, he added.

Justice Khosa said that it is the constitutional responsibility of the judiciary to provide inexpensive justice. “All possibilities of adjournment have to be eliminated,” he said.

The top judge also urged society to look after the spouses and children of prisoners. “In criminal cases, people are languishing in jails for years and years and nobody cares about their spouses and children,” he said. “Their families have not committed any offense but they unfortunately have to suffer more than them,” he lamented.

“Poverty sometimes drives them to commit crime,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ASIF SAEED KHOSA chief justice of Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
cjp, chief justice of pakistan, model courts, asif saeed khosa, pakistan courts, childrens courts, gender based violence, judiciary
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.