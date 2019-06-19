Each district to have gender-based violence, children courts: CJP

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced on Wednesday that gender-based violence and children courts will be established in every district of the country.

“In every district of the country, we will have gender based courts,” the top judge said at an event in Islamabad. “The atmosphere of these courts will be different from other courts.”

Speaking about the children courts, Justice Khosa said that they will not look like courts but homes, to make children feel comfortable so they can share their problems.

He said that they are planning to launch model civil, family, rent and magistrate courts.

The model courts, which started functioning in April, have heard and decided over 5,000 murder and narcotics cases in the last 48 days, he added.

Justice Khosa said that it is the constitutional responsibility of the judiciary to provide inexpensive justice. “All possibilities of adjournment have to be eliminated,” he said.

The top judge also urged society to look after the spouses and children of prisoners. “In criminal cases, people are languishing in jails for years and years and nobody cares about their spouses and children,” he said. “Their families have not committed any offense but they unfortunately have to suffer more than them,” he lamented.

“Poverty sometimes drives them to commit crime,” he added.

