Dhoni fan to get free Pakistan-India match ticket

2 hours ago

Mohammad Bashir, a Karachi-born man who owns a restaurant in Chicago, has reached Manchester to watch Sunday’s World Cup encounter between Pakistan and India at Old Trafford.

Bashir doesn’t have a ticket to watch the match, but he is not worried because he knows MS Dhoni will arrange one for him.

“I arrived here yesterday and saw that people are ready to pay as much as 800-900 pounds for a ticket,” Bashir told Indian PTI news agency. “A return ticket from Chicago costs the same.”

Thanks to Dhoni, I don’t have to struggle for a match ticket, he said.

Bashir first met Dhoni during the 2011 World Cup when the former Indian captain arranged a ticket for him to watch the India-Pakistan match in Mohali.

Bashir said that he is still in touch with the former Indian skipper. “I don’t call him as he is so busy,” he said. “I keep in touch only through text messages.”

He added that Dhoni assured him of a Pakistan-India match ticket long before he arrived in Manchester to watch the match.

Bashir also met members of the Pakistan team after arriving in Manchester. He met Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali at the team’s hotel.

