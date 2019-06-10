Deputy speaker refuses to bow down to opposition’s ‘pressure tactics’

Bilawal should get an opportunity to speak, said opposition members in the National Assembly session on Monday.

He reached the assembly after the arrest of his father Asif Ali Zardari.

Several opposition members gathered before the speaker’s dais, chanting slogans against the government. It was in reaction to Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s decision to allow Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed to speak instead of Bilawal.

Let Sheikh Rasheed speak first, said Suri, adding that he won’t succumb to any kind of pressure from the opposition.

Suri assured the protesting MNAs that Bilawal would be allowed to speak once Rashid’s speech was over.

The session was adjourned till Tuesday after the MNAs refused to end their protest

Earlier, PPP’s Shazia Marri remarked that the parliament has failed to ensure the security of an honourable member of the assembly. “So many people are being picked up by NAB. They all belong to opposition parties. Are there no NAB cases against government members? This is preferential treatment. They are trying to break us apart,” she had said.

“Honourable members are being picked up because they spoke for the people of Pakistan. They are being victimised because they are raising voices against the government’s discriminatory policies,” she remarked. “We want freedom.”

While referring to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, she asked if he can ensure that Zardari is able to attend today’s session. “We are looking at your chair, your position and the sanctity of your position. You should work as a custodian and not engage in delaying tactics,” she said.

