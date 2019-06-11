HOME > Entertainment

Dark Phoenix fails to rise from the ashes

34 mins ago

Dark Phoenix was meant to rise from the ashes of the critically reviled 2016 X-Men: Apocalypse to send the X-Men franchise on a high note — but it failed to catch fire at the box office.

The movie opened to only an estimated $33 million across 3,721 theaters, the lowest ever opening for a film in the X-Men franchise.

Starring Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner alongside James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain, the movie cost $200 million to make.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 pocketed $46.7 million over the same period.

In third place was Disney’s live-action Aladdin at $24.7 million.

