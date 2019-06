The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Friday an alleged commander of a banned organisation in Punjab’s Daska, officials said.

According to them, the arrested man was identified as Abdul Basit. He was planning attacks on sensitive installations in the province.

He was also collecting funds for a banned organisation, the CTD said. Explosive material, a detonator and a safety fuse were seized from his possession.

