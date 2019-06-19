Court to hear Nawaz’s bail plea on medical grounds today

The Islamabad High Court will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition for bail on medical grounds in the Al Azizia case today.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will take up the hearing.

In the last hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted its detailed reply in the court.

NAB has requested the IHC to throw out a petition filed by Nawaz seeking his release from prison on medical grounds.

The accountability watchdog had argued that his health is not critical. According to his medical reports, his life is not at risk, NAB’s reply read.

NAB has argued that his request is not maintainable and should therefore be rejected.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference in December.

He has approached the courts seeking a suspension of sentence on medical grounds. Simply put, he says he is too sick to be in jail and his life is in danger because he doesn’t have access to medical care.

