Court suspends sentence of Faisalabad lawyer who beat up judge

1 hour ago

The Lahore High Court suspended on Wednesday the sentence of a Jaranwala lawyer who beat up a civil judge and hit him with a chair.

Imran Manjh has been released on bail after submitting surety bonds worth Rs0.2 million.

On May 23, a Faisalabad anti-terrorism court has sentenced him to a total of 18 years and six months in jail. A fine of Rs0.2 million was also imposed on him.

The court sentenced him to five years in prison in two sections, two years in three sections, one year in two sections and six months in one section. The sentences were to run concurrently.

Manj had challenged his sentence in the high court.

