Court dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition in Al-Azizia case

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. He will remain incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Nawaz, who is currently completing his sentence in a corruption case, asked for bail on medical grounds. He was sentenced to seven years in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference in December 2018. He approached the courts seeking a suspension of sentence on medical grounds. Simply put, he says he is too sick to be in jail and his life is in danger because he doesn’t have access to medical care.

His lawyer, Khawaja Harris, told the court that his client’s medical condition has deteriorated. The lawyer submitted Nawaz’s medical history from July 2018 to March 2019. He said that Nawaz’s arteries have been blocked and he can suffer a heart attack at any time. It is important to insert a stent in his body, he said.

He said that Nawaz should be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“What you are trying to say is that the treatment for this is not possible in Pakistan?” asked Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani. “Is there any treatment that will renew someone’s heart?”

Harris argued that the jail doesn’t have enough facilities to provide medical care to his client.

NAB, on the other hand, argued that Nawaz is being provided with all medical facilities and the petition should be dismissed.

On Wednesday, Nawaz requested permission to submit additional documents in his bail petition on medical grounds in the Al Azizia reference.

