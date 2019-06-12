Court gives sugar mills till Friday to pay farmers

The Supreme Court has ordered sugar mills owners to deposit the cheque for the money they owe farmers by Friday (June 14).

Sugarcane farmers had filed a petition after they were not paid by mill owners for the sugarcane they grew. The matter was taken up by the former chief justice Saqib Nisar last year.

Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed remarked that an investigation will be launched if the cheque bounces or is not deposited. He said that the Advocate General’s Office will submit a petition against the sugar mills owners if the cheque is not submitted.

You have to fulfill this commitment, he said.

At the last hearing, the court expressed its anger over the continuous absence of the sugarcane commissioner and owners of sugar mills in the case. The lawyers of the mill owners were directed to submit their affidavits as well.

