Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s remand by 14 days

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A Lahore accountability court extended on Wednesday PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s remand into NAB custody by 14 more days.

He will be presented in court again on July 10. Hamza was taken into NAB custody on June 11 after the Lahore High Court cancelled his bail. He is being investigated in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases.

NAB says Hamza is not cooperating in the investigation. Meanwhile, Hamza’s lawyer says NAB has obtained records from all institutions, but has yet to find or present any evidence against his client.

Earlier, he had told the media that he would quit politics if NAB finds a single shred of evidence of corruption.

Outside the NAB court, a skirmish had taken place between lawyers, PML-N workers and the police. An incident also occurred between PML-N MPA Rukhsana Kausar and female police officers. Kausar claimed she didn’t slap anyone and that the police were making false statements.

Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
