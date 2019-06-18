Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Court dismisses Khawaja brothers’ bail petition in Paragon housing scam

36 mins ago

The Lahore High Court dismissed on Tuesday the bail petitions of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing scam. 

The two were arrested on December 11. A reference has been filed against them now.

The NAB lawyer, on the other hand, argued that Khawaja brothers are the beneficial owners of the Paragon Housing Scheme. The transactions carried under the scheme’s name were eventually transferred to the accounts of the two brothers.

NAB claimed that a company was made first and its name was later changed. The money from it was transferred into the account of Paragon Housing Scheme. The amount was eventually transferred into their accounts. The bureau claimed that the brothers were even able to get expensive land in return for cheap land through the scheme.

In their petitions, the brothers, who are associated with the PML-N, said that they are not associated with the said housing scheme in any way. They said that have even submitted an affidavit on it in the Supreme Court. NAB hasn’t been able to prove an ounce of corruption against them, according to their petition.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved. The brothers are accused of misusing their authority and causing billions of rupees loss the national exchequer.

