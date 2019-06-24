Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Court discards petition challenging Pakistan cricket team selection

4 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Monday a petition regarding alleged grouping in the Pakistan cricket team, maintaining that it was not admissible.

Bilal Farooqui filed a petition against the alleged grouping in and selection of the national team for the Cricket World Cup 2019. He argued that according to the prime minister’s statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the selection committee had failed.

Farooqui moved the court to order a constitution of a fact-finding commission over reports of grouping in the Pakistan squad and an inquiry against players involved in it.

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC conducted a hearing of the petition. The court, however, termed the petition non-admissible and discarded it.

Related: Pakistan cricket team selection challenged in Islamabad High Court

A few reports earlier pointed to grouping in the Pakistan side owing to poor performance of the national team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

The 1992 champions were on the brink of elimination after losing three of their first five games, including a bruising defeat to arch-rivals India. But Sunday’s 49-run win over South Africa has kept alive Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the last four.

Pakistan now needs to win the remaining three matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and hope other results go their way.

TOPICS:
Court Cricket World Cup 2019
 
