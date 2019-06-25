Court approves Sharjeel Memon’s bail in corruption case

The Sindh High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of PPP’s Sharjeel Memon in a corruption case.

NAB had accused of embezzling Rs6 billion funds of the Sindh information department.

He has been ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million.

The court, however, said that he won’t be allowed to travel abroad and therefore his name should be placed on the Exit Control List.

Memon’s lawyer said that NAB has made baseless allegations against his client and he never took any bribe.

The former Sindh minister was arrested on October 12, 2017. The Supreme Court and the high court had rejected his bail petitions, previously.