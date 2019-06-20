Court angry at police for being no-show as crimes increase

The Supreme Court came down hard on the Punjab police for failing to perform its duties.

A bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard on Thursday a case pertaining to an increase in the wages of traffic wardens.

“What have the police done that their wages should be increased?” asked Justice Ahmed. “People are being looted. Their vehicles are being stolen and throats being cut. Where are the police?”

The entire system has failed, the judge said. Many policemen engage in illegal practices even after drawing their salaries. They have been drawing incomes and taking money from people too, he remarked.

Related: Four Lahore policemen suspended for injuring a man

The Punjab IG and finance secretary appeared before the court.

The finance secretary said that the increase in basic pay was frozen at first, but now it is being reinstated. He later changed his statement and said that daily allowance has been reinstated, not the increase in basic pay.

Justice Ahmed chided him for changing his statement. “I can see how serious you are. You just changed your stance. You don’t know anything about your work. All government officers just sit in their offices and think about all the money they will make.”

The court ordered the lawyer of the Punjab police to come prepared for the next hearing. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.