Couple accused of torturing child maid in Faisalabad

A couple has been accused of torturing their child maid in Faisalabad.

Two policemen found the child on the road near Nisar Colony on June 1. M* had wounds on her hands, ears, and face. The Samanabad police have registered a case too.

According to the police, the child worked for a man named Rana Owais and his wife, Sonia. Their house has been locked and they are on the run, the police said.

The child has been handed over to the Child Protection Bureau. She told the police that her mother dropped at her employer’s house last year and then left.

“They [her employers] used to beat me up with sticks,” she said. “They would tie me up and injure me with knives. They burnt me too several times.”

The DSP said that the police are trying their best to arrest the culprits.

